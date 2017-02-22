Denzel Washington, an actor of intricate parts

“I grew up the blaxploitation era,” he added. “My two favourite movies were Super Fly and Shaft. That was the movies me and my boys went to and everybody wanted to be Shaft or Super Fly. That was the argument when you got back to the park. Are you Shaft? Or are you Super Fly? We had that fantasy. [But] when I was a little boy you didn’t know black from white. So you fantasised through whoever. Fred Astaire. Not that I wanted to be him. But it took you to worlds. Escape.”