Cate Blanchett on Trump rule: It’s ‘absurd

For another — “uses too many metaphors” — Blanchett brought up the Chekhov adaptation she’s currently starring in. “I’m on stage at the moment and it’s really great to be doing something about midlife crises, because it’s absurd and ridiculous — almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times who is running the largest economy in the world. I mean, it’s almost as crazy as that.”