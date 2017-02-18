Badly behaved stars and Hollywood: A sliding scale of justice

“With Casey Affleck, there’s a lot of people who felt compelled to prove their colourblindness by finding an example of a white person misbehaving and dredging that up,” says Scott Feinberg, awards expert for The Hollywood Reporter. “And yet even if he did what he was accused of, which was never proven in court, it is not in any way a direct parallel to what Nate Parker was accused of. Sexual harassment is not the same thing as rape.”

Feinberg recently co-wrote a column saying Oscar voters should limit their judgments to the screen. It’s a personal decision for moviegoers and Oscar voters, alike, as evidenced by the stream of op-eds that have accompanied this awards season — from author Roxane Gay to actress Constance Wu to actress Gabrielle Union, a rape survivor. Former federal prosecutor Priya Sopori says there is danger in cases that were argued in criminal or civil court being retried on social media without deep knowledge of the evidence. “What you don’t want is people playing judge, jury and executioner on Twitter,” Sopori says. Stan Goldman, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, believes the internet makes the public less likely to let go of old cases. “There’s a reason the law has statues of limitations. We don’t want somebody’s past continuing to haunt them,” says Goldman. “But maybe time should not heal all wounds. Our crimes should, perhaps, follow us. But there should be some basis for it.” So how much does any of this influence the average academy voter? Bruce Feldman, a former awards strategist and academy member, says he struggles with these questions every year. “It’s not just the high-profile public cases of misbehaviour that might affect an individual’s vote,” says Feldman. “There’s also all the people we work with in this industry, many of whom treat others very badly on a daily basis, whose transgressions aren’t reported in the press. Academy members aren’t robots. We’re human, with the same feelings and imperfections as everyone. Personally, I try very hard to base my vote purely on artistic merit. Oscars are awarded for achievement, not on whether you’re a saint or a scoundrel.” More from Hollywood Aaron Carter attacked on stage

