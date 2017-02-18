Angelina Jolie and children in Cambodia for film

“I wanted to focus not just on the war but on the love of family and on the beauty of the country and in fact I wanted to understand what my son’s birth parents may have gone through. And I wanted to know him better and I wanted to know this country better,” she said.

Maddox is accompanying his mother on the trip and was seen visiting the Angkor temple complex on Friday. Local cast and language In a tribute to those who survived the brutal regime, Jolie has pushed to ensure the film would be both made by Cambodians and accessible to them. Almost the entire film is in the Khmer language while the cast members and much of the crew were local hires, including the two child protagonists. The film is also co-produced by Rithy Panh, Cambodia's most acclaimed filmmaker. He lost almost all his immediate family during the Khmer Rouge years but went on to produce searing documentaries that helped break the silence surrounding the genocide. Loung Ung, who Jolie described as a "family friend", said that while the film centred on her family's experience, her story would be familiar to all Cambodians. "I view it as the story of all of us," she told reporters. Despite the prosecution of a few top Khmer Rouge cadres, the genocide continues to be a controversial subject. Strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, who was a former regime cadre before he defected and has run the impoverished country for more than thirty years, is opposed to any new prosecutions of regime leaders. But the Cambodian government has welcomed Jolie's film so far. "The movie reflects the brutality of the Khmer Rouge regime," Sin Chanchhaya, director of Cambodia's Cinema and Cultural Diffusion Department, told AFP. "This is a big deal for us. There is a strong interest among the Cambodian people [for the film]," he added. The premiere will be followed by screenings across Cambodia, some seven months before the film is released to a global audience on Netflix. Jolie's arrival in Cambodia marks a rare public appearance since her high-profile split last year from Brad Pitt. Together they had brought up Hollywood's most celebrated family with three of their six children adopted from overseas.

