Andrew Garfield: ‘I never compromised who I was’

He says he always saw Spider-Man as a modern myth, and in retrospect might have been overthinking it. “I’d been reading the mythologists Joseph Campbell and James Hillman. And when I took on Spider-Man, I thought, ‘Holy shit! This is exquisite and terrifying and incredible. I have been given the responsibility of reaching my hand out from the big screen and putting it on [young boys’] shoulders. That is a gift for me and a big burden to carry. And I’m so up for it.’ “I thought, if I can infuse all this ancient knowledge and wisdom into [Spider-Man], it could be profoundly affecting for young people in the audience. That was always my intention and what I tried to do.” He laughs. Wasn’t that naive? “Yes, of course! I was 25 and I was naive — not because of that, but because I was naive to the whole process of making one of those big-budget films.”