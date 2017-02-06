‘Wajood’ cast gets together for promotions

Shaikh will direct the film, returning after a long hiatus.

“This is the first time, after my last directorial endeavour Yeh Dil Apka Hua and Khulay Asman Ke Neechay that I have felt such a strong pull towards the cinematic process. Everything about this movie inspired me to my core; the music, the script, my fellow cast. We eagerly anticipate the start of production,” said Shaikh.