‘Sasikala’, the biopic, will be shocking: Ram Gopal Varma

South Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, popularly known as RGV, has tweeted that his upcoming multilingual biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K Sasikala will be “unimaginably shocking”.
Sasikala is currently serving a four-year jail term after being found guilty in disproportionate assets case.
“Sasikala is going to be the story of what happened behind and in front and only Manargudi mafia members will understand this,” Varma said on Friday, calling her the “Don Vito Corleone of the Manargudi mafia family”.
Varma said he will show the true relationship between Jayalalithaa and Sasikala in his film, as told by Poes Garden servants.
Known for making movies based on real life incidents, Varma had previously said that Sasikala would be a “very sincere, from the heart Tamilian love story and absolutely nothing to do with fictional non-politics”.
Varma is currently busy with the third installment of the popular crime thriller Sarkar, which features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.