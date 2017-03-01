S.K. Satya’s ‘Gunturodu’ is a mass entertainer

Manoj Manchu fans can look forward to an entertainer this week.
Gunturodu, directed by S.K. Satya, hits screens in the UAE on March 2.
Satya, a former assistant of Telugu director Puri Jagannadh, said that this a story of two men who lock horns after an unforeseen incident.
Manchu plays Kanna, an easy going young man. His widower father, played by Rajendra Prasad, pampers him and the son who is unemployed finds time to get into street fights.
One incident brings him into contact with Seshu, an arrogant and egoistic man, who calls the shots in Guntur. Sampath Raj plays Seshu.
Pragya Jaiswal plays Kanna’s love interest.
Gunuturodu is produced by Sree Varun Atluri. The cinematography is by Siddharth Ramaswamy. DJ Vasant has composed music.
“Gunturodu has the right mix of action, emotions, and love,” said Satya.