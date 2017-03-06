No Chiranjeevi voice-over in ‘Baahubali 2’

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on Monday said that actor Chiranjeevi has not lent his voice to Baahubali: The Conclusion — the second part in the franchise — which is due for release in India on April 28.
Busy with the post-production, the makers are working on the film’s trailer, which is likely to be released later this month.
Made on a scale that will supersede the first part, Baahubali 2 will finally shed light on why Kattappa killed Baahubali.
A story about two brothers fighting for an ancient kingdom, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.