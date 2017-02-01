Nivin Pauly’s Tamil film titled ‘Richie’

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly who made his Tamil debut with Alphonse Puthran’s Neram is working on his second Tamil film, Richie.
Directed by debutante Gautham Ramachandran, Richie is a remake of the Kannada crime drama, Ulidavaru Kandante.
Pauly plays a Tuticorin (a Tamil Nadu district) rowdy, named Richie. Cinematographer-turned-actor Natty plays a motor -boat mechanic. The story is about the turn of events between the two.
Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath of U-Turn fame plays the female lead.
Veteran Prakash Raj plays Pauly’s on-screen father and a pastor. Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli has an important role, as well.
Richie is scheduled for a summer release.