Naga Chaitanya set for Tamil debut

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya will team up with director Karthick Naren for upcoming Tamil horror thriller Naragasooran, marking his debut in the Tamil industry.
“Naga Chaitanya is on board. It’s going to be a dual hero subject and the team is in talks with Arvind Swami. Karthick had met Arvind recently but they are yet to officially announce anything,” a source from the film unit told IANS.
Although Chaitanya made a special appearance in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 Tamil romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, this project will feature him in a full-length role.
“The team is yet to take a call on whether they can make it as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual or not,” the source added.
The regular shooting is likely to commence in mid-June.