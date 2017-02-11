Meet Thakur Anoop Singh, the ‘Singam 3’ villain

Director Hari narrated the story to me and subsequently, his assistant Venkatesh Babu explained the Tamil and Telugu lines. That helped me bring out the emotions of Vittal better. I also looked up the character of Al Pacino from Godfather for reference. I wanted to understand everything little thing about Vittal, from the first thing he did when he woke up to the way he treated people until he went to bed. A lot of attention went into Vittal’s looks. He has five looks in the story. Being Vithal was an unforgettable experience. Vithal’s introduction in the story shows me working out bare-bodied in his private jet. For this, a Boeing aircraft was rented in Malaysia. As Vittal, I was driven around in a Rolls-Royce.