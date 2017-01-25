Kajol returns to Tamil films with ‘VIP 2’

Actress Kajol will play a businesswoman in Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-drama VIP 2, her first film from the South Indian state in a decade.
“She plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. She has already joined the sets and has already shot for a week,” a source said.
The film is the sequel to Vela Illa Pattathari, and it’s being directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.
Asked if the rumours about Kajol playing the antagonist are true, the source said: “Her character is such that she will lock horns with Dhanush, but that doesn’t qualify to make her the antagonist.
“Audiences are in for a surprise when they watch the film.”
The film will be predominantly shot in Pune, apart from a few places in southern India.