Jyothika’s next is a Bala film

When Tamil actress Jyotika made her comeback in 2015 after a hiatus of ten years, fans were naturally overjoyed.
The Mozhi actress won hearts again with 36 Vayidhinile, the Tamil remake of Malayalam drama How Old Are You?. Jyotika reprised the role played by Manju Warrier in the original.
Whether she would continue acting was a question on everyone’s mind. This was soon put to rest after Jyotika signed her second film, Magalir Mattum, directed by Indian National Award-winner Bramma G. The film is currently the post-production stage.
Now for the good news.
Jyotika next joins Tamil director Bala for his upcoming film to be produced by EON studios and Bala’s B Studios.
The search is on for a hero to be paired opposite Jyothika.
Until then keep guessing and look out for updates on Jyothika’s upcoming project.