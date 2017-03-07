Salman Khan and Bollywood promoting crime in our country: Rabi Pirzada

When the host of the show showed her the photograph of Khan and asked her reasons why she would reject a film with him, Qamar said because he is a “chhichhora [indecent]”, and for not knowing how to dance. Later, she cleared the air by saying, “It was a fun show. There was nothing in it. Koffee with Karan mein kya kuch nahi hota? [What all does not happen on Koffee With Karan?] I love everyone, and he’s a big superstar and so humble. Why would I say anything bad about him?”