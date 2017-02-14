Rishi Kapoor slams sudden ban on Pakistan actors

“You’ve been working for the last six months. These are unfair rulings and bullying tactics. You must give a cut-off period. It gives us time to finish our films and henceforth we will not take them. Sometimes some skirmish happens in the border and your whole thinking goes wrong. Sometimes you shake hands and say go ahead. You’re confusing your country, people. Either you shake hands or don’t shake hands. Why does Modi have to go to Pakistan and shake hands when you know skirmishes will happen,” Kapoor said, picking on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015 to meet his counterpart, Nawaz Sharif.