Meet Abid Brohi: Pakistan’s next big chaiwala

“I don’t want my mother to work as a maid or any of my sisters. I want to earn enough for all of them. I wish I could get my leg treated so I could feel normal. One of my sisters is suffering from a kidney problem and it hurts when I know I can’t afford her an operation or a surgery. If my talent or skills can get me to a place where I’m earning comfortably, then I’m willing to do whatever it takes to reach that level,” Brohi says while talking exclusively to Gulf News tabloid!.