Mahira wants Pakistanis to watch Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Raees’

“I want my country to see this. I want everybody to see it, every person in the world. My friends keep saying ‘you did it, it’s enough, you can just keep it in a box somewhere.’ I do that, but there’s a part of me that says, no, I want everybody to see my blood, sweat and tears for these two years, because it’s been tough and I want people to see it even if I fail at it,” she was quoted as saying.