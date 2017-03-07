‘Maan Jao Na’ to mark Pakistani debut of Iranian actress Naaz

Maan Jao Na will mark the Pakistan debut of Naaz. The star speaks multiple languages including Urdu, Persian, German, English and French. She is a trained dancer and loves football, too. From the age of 15 she has been busy travelling around the world as model and walking the ramp for international brand including Lacoste and Dior. She has also been the face of several brands such as C&A, a clothing brand in Germany, Thumbs Up, Myntra, Canon, Samsung and Being Human.