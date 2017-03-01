Lahore Music Meet 2017 announces line-up

The LMM team consists of festival directors Natasha Noorani and Zahra Paracha with Sana Nasir as lead designer and Munizeh Sinai as the programming manager. The core team has previously worked closely with both mainstream and independent artists, filmmakers, producers and a collection of industry experts to set up a series of seminars to stimulate a variety of discussions on music and relevant topics such as producing music for films, disseminating music in the present digital age and folk music traditions.