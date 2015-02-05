What Farah Khan learnt about life from her triplets

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who has triplets with husband Shirish Kunder, says becoming a mother has taught her priorities in her life.
Khan and Kunder had their nine-year-old triplets — Czar, Diva and Anya — through the IVF treatment.
Asked how motherhood has helped her evolve as a person, Khan said, “It teaches priorities in life, so you become less stressed and you know what are the important things in life. I dedicate my time to that.”
The 52-year-old filmmaker says she doesn’t bother about other people and what they say “because it has made me a much happier person. It has made me a kinder person”.
On the work front, Khan is currently seen judging Sony Entertainment Television channel’s ninth season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.
She also choreographed a dance sequence for the film Kung Fu Yoga, starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.