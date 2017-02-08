  • February 10, 2017
Varun Dhawan unveils first look of ‘Judwaa 2’

The actor plays a double role in the 1997 film’s remake, which originally starred Salman Khan

IANS
12:55 February 8, 2017

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, in which he will bring back the popular characters Perm and Raja — earlier played by superstar Salman Khan — on the big screen.

Dhawan has stepped into Khan’s shoes for the remake of the 1997 film.

“Exclusive Judwaa 2 September 29. Raja and Perm. First look. Who’s your pick?” Dhawan tweeted.

In the black and white image, Dhawan is seen in a double role.

Judwaa 2, directed by Dhawan’s father David Dhawan, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

