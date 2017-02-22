UAE-produced ‘Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan’ wins ratings game

A TV series produced in and set in the UAE, Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan, is winning the ratings game, clocking an average of 14.5 TVR (television viewer rating) for the month of January, says producer Zee Middle East. The show was pitted against high profile programmes also aired in the Emirates, such as The Kapil Sharma Show, with an average of 2.2 TVR on Sony TV and Bigg Boss, which features Bollywood star Salman Khan as host, with an average 2.1 TVR on Colors.