Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba to attend NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA (National Basketball Association) All-Star Weekend is held every February during the middle of the NBA regular season that consists of a variety of basketball events, exhibitions and performances culminating in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 66th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on February 19 at Smoothie King Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.