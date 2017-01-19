  • January 25, 2017
bollywood

Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba to attend NBA All-Star Weekend

Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba are longtime National Basketball Association fans

IANS
11:11 January 19, 2017

Member of comedy group AIB, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba, will attending the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans in February.

The two are longtime NBA fans.

“It’s been one of the top three things on my bucket list for a long time and I’m looking forward to going to NBA All-Star Weekend,” Khamba said in a statement.

The two co-founders of AIB are thrilled to travel for the weekend festival.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) All-Star Weekend is held every February during the middle of the NBA regular season that consists of a variety of basketball events, exhibitions and performances culminating in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 66th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on February 19 at Smoothie King Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

