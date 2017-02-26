Taapsee watches ‘Pink’ with Indian president

Actress Taapsee Pannu says watching her 2016 film Pink with President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi was an excellent experience.
Taapsee and her co-star Amitabh Bachchan attended the special screening of the film at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.
Talking about it, Taapsee said in a statement: “It was an experience I won’t ever forget. The whole experience of being there and watching the film with the President was very rewarding.”
“After the film, we were felicitated and he even expressed to us of how impressed he was with the film’s portrayal and message of the entire issue. He was extremely warm and kind as a person.”
The Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial, a courtroom drama, conveys a strong socially relevant message about young women’s choices and respecting them.