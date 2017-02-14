Taapsee Pannu puts a ring on ‘RunningShaadi’

“People have made me a part of their life. They come up to me and say that I did a great job and that my role and the film paved a road for conversation… There are women who have come up to me and said I was extremely good. That unconditional love makes you realise that it was a landmark film and that love you get makes you realise that some actors don’t get such adoration so early in their career,” she said.

Pannu, who has worked with maverick but blazing talents such as Neeraj Pandey and Shoojit Sircar, is the quintessential outsider in Bollywood. She has worked her way into films by working in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. Her Tamil debut Adukkalam with Dhanush won six national awards. “I am an outsider, a proud one at that. I never had any godfather, production house backing me, wasn’t launched by a big superstar, nor am I dating a big star. The audience has become my godfather and the way the people have reacted to my film Pink is unbelievable. The audiences are my proverbial godfather so to speak.” While director Anuirudha Roy Choudhary’s Pink was a career-altering film for Pannu, her latest comedy will help her fans get acquainted with her fun side. “This character in RunningShaadi demanded that I play myself. I am so thankful to Amit Roy for giving me a role that helped me break all inhibitions… I fell in love with my acting job because it made me realise my own true potential... This film also has a love story between two completely contradictory characters too,” she said. Plus, this film gave her the chance to speak in Hindi, her native language. In the South Indian films that she took on early in her career, language was always a barrier for the Hindi-speaking Pannu. While it was liberating to speak a language that she was comfortable in, the role wasn’t necessarily without its own set of challenges. According to her, playing a person who’s close to your real self isn’t always easy. There are no crutches available, she adds. “On the surface, you may feel there is very little to do as homework but that isn’t entirely true. When you are playing yourself, you don’t have heavy dialogues or scenes that require you to cry. The hardest thing for an actor to do is to uninhibited in front of the camera. RunningShaadi is a slice of life film where an actor — without tears or drama — needs to hold the audience’s attention for two hours. That isn’t easy,” she said. So what’s her take on arrange marriages, a popular Indian tradition where your family chooses your life partner or vets them before the people who want to get married meet? “When you don’t have anyone in your life, but you want to get married or get settled down in your life then it [arranged marriages] may work. Some people don’t mind having somebody choose someone for them,” said Pannu, adding that it’s important for the potential groom and bride to get to know each other before tying the knot. “Without that, it’s kind of absurd. Even the concept of arranged marriages have slightly evolved in our country. Now people don’t get married to each other without getting to know one another or finding some common ground ... but each to his own,” said Pannu. Don’t miss it RunningShaadi releases in the UAE on February 16. Quote Unquote “We live in an over-sensitive society. We are not doing anything illegal in this film. We are helping people who are 18 plus to exercise their choice to get married,” said Pannu when asked if their business venture in the film is a tad shady. More from Bollywood Shoojit Sircar hopes short film helps kids

Taapsee Pannu is excited about ‘Running Shaadi’

