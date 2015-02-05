Sushmita Sen in Dubai: An enduring legacy

“I may have chosen not to be defined by a Friday [The day on which Hindi films release in India] or by how much a film made at the box office. I wanted to have a life away from all of that. I want to be able to work, stand on my feet and do things differently. And moments like this when I am the face of Danube, it solidifies my belief that it’s wonderful to live life on your own terms. But it’s even better when you have people appreciate you for it. Given his [Rizwan Sajan, CEO and founder of Danube] line of business, he could well be thinking to opt for someone who’s in this Friday. It’s definitely not me, but he’s like-minded and we walk the same path.”

Setbacks in life defines you as a person Sen confesses that her life has seen low points, but it’s what she did with it that made all the difference. “Every human being has setbacks in their story but it’s how you bounce back that defines you. My low points in my life have been fantastic when I look back at it. Sometimes you procrastinate and that low point is the much-needed jerk that you need. I always tell my kids, beta [child], you can have the highest opinion of yourself about your degree of courage or smartness, but you know yourself only when a crisis hits. At that point, you are either a hero or the coward that ran in the other direction. So until that happens, you never know.” Your children can be your greatest leveller, after God While Sen believes that Bollywood has given her a robust reach across India, apart from wealth and fame, being a single mother changes your priorities in a big way. “There comes a time when the roles you are looking at and what the other actresses are doing to stay in the game makes you realise that it’s a factory outlet where how many films in a year you do matters. I realised I was giving up six months of my life waiting for the hero to arrive on the sets, while my children were waiting for me at home. I couldn’t do that. That is not a good investment of my time. I choose what to invest in. I decided that I did not want to miss out on their first step or their first day of school.” It’s good to be happily stubborn Sen believes that she can always return to the world of Hindi films when she’s ready or when a script blows her mind way. She’s still looking. “The hardest part is to be happily stubborn... Right now, I have two publishing houses interested in my autobiography. I will not be ghost writing them and I want it to be a book that make people feel, rather than be blown away by my language. The whole purpose is that I will not glorify my life... I want to write a book that inspires lives and propels them to be better individuals.” Her parting words: “Never be bogged down by anything that will stop you from taking that one shot at life. Be alive in every possible way.” Enough said. QUOTE UNQUOTE: “A lot’s going to happen in your life love. But always be true to the name your father gave you,” Sen said when asked what advise she would give her 18-year-old self. More from Bollywood Designer Anju Modi eyes period films

Imtiaz Ali honoured for encouraging film tourism

Deepika’s Hollywood debut takes $300m worldwide

Huma on response to ‘The Viceroy’s House’









