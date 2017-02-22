Sushant Singh Rajput prepares for ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started preparing for his role for the upcoming Hindi film Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Rajput, on Tuesday, shared a photograph of flight journals titled Apollo 11 and Chanda Mama Door Ke Apollo Programme.
Apollo 11 was the spaceflight that landed the first two humans on the Moon.
“I’d always wondered how [Neil] Armstrong, Buzz [Aldrin] and Michael [Collins] were feeling during those nine days to the Moon. Well, now I know... Flight journal Apollo 11,” Rajput captioned the image.
Rajput, who was last seen on screen in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in the Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial.
Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.