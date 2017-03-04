Sonam Kapoor in Dubai: Always making a statement

Commenting on fashion and size being a constant debate, and the trend of celebrating body types, she said, “Anyone can look beautiful and fashionable, at any size. I don’t like celebrating a body type, thin or fat. You want to walk around until you are 80-85, you can achieve that only by clean and healthy living. There may be a thin person who can run a marathon and a plus-sized person who can run a marathon. As long as you are fit and at a size that you’re comfortable with, it’s OK. If you are an overweight person and you think, ‘It’s OK, I don’t care about being fat and reach for a slice of pizza, that’s not healthy.’ I endorse health regardless of size.”