Sohail Khan rubbishes affair rumours

Actor-producer Sohail Khan was recently romantically linked to a Bollywood actress but he says his family knows the truth.
Asked if the rumours affect the relationship, he said: “As you said it’s rumours, so what is there to handle?”
“If they are rumours and my family knows that it is not true, how does it affect anyone?”
After Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan’s marriage hit a rough patch, there were reports that Khan and wife Seema Khan were reportedly facing trouble.
Khan will be a judge on the fourth season of kids comedy reality show Chote Miyaan, which will go on air from February 18.