Shah Rukh to do a cameo in Salman’s ‘Tubelight’

Filmmaker Kabir Khan says Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo is Tubelight, which features Salman Khan in the lead.
“I am not going to divulge much details about the role. Let the film come out. It is a cameo, which was screaming for a superstar so we went to Shah Rukh and asked to do the special role. He graciously agreed to do it,” Khan said at the success party of Dangal on Saturday night.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director also spoke about his planning to work with Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan.
“Usually I don’t announce my next project until my film gets released. I’ve a long-standing relation with Hrithik. Obviously, I had a chat with him and we keep discussing but nothing is finalised yet,” said Khan, who also hopes to see Kaabil in the coming week.
Khan expressed his happiness at the success of Aamir Khan film Dangal and said the film is well-deserved to become highest grossing film.
Tubelight is written and directed by Kabir Khan. Based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.