Shah Rukh Khan lays on the charm in Dubai

“A friend told me that I am good when I play a good role, but I am exceptionally good when I am bad. As actors, we like to play roles that have several layers to them. In their negativity, you sometimes learn why do they what they do. Cinema is that medium to express it. We are not glorifying badness here. Every person somewhere has a humane quality and we have tried to explore that in Raees. My character is someone who takes responsibility for his actions and looks after his people. There’s an honesty and integrity in that too.”

On acting in Malayalam films “Malayalam cinema is the pioneer of telling different stories. I got introduced to it when I worked with Gautami ji. I have also been there and I have met Mohanlal ji and Mammootty ji. But I am very bad with language so if there’s a role in Malayalam cinema where I am asked to act with my eyes, then I am on. I will be honoured to be a part of Malayalam cinema.” On money or emotions dictating your career choices “As an actor, I have been working for 25 years. But somehow to let your creative juices flow, you need to do work that is socially relevant and popular. That’s enriching as an artist. I believe in doing one film for the money, and to do one for the heart. Raees is that film that came from my heart. As an actor, you always want to do something different. And when we try to do something different, it shows our love for our work.” On the Indian Supreme Court making it mandatory to stand when the national anthem is played before all movies “Everyone should stand up when the national anthem is played. It’s important and essential. I remember we were backstage at an award function and was ready for this dramatic entry. But when the national anthem played, we all stood up and gave it reverence and respect. Court order or no court order, everybody should stand up and that’s my personal take.” On Dubai and his favourite activity here “Just coming here is so nice. This is my home and these are my guests [looking at his Raees team]. I will keep bringing new guests every few months. I just love hanging out in Dubai more than any other place in the world. Thank you Dubai for being so warm and thank you for all your love… My favourite activity is to sit in my house at the Palm Jumeirah, in my shorts and relax by the beach. I find solitude there. Maybe tonight or tomorrow, if we get time, I will invite them [his Raees team] for a chilled out evening and make egg burji [scramble] for them.” More from Bollywood Shah Rukh on fan death: ‘Extremely unfortunate’

