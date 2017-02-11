Shah Rukh, Aamir photographed together after 25 years

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan finally came together for their first picture in 25 years.
SRK, 51, who is mostly clicked hanging out with good friend Salman Khan, took to Twitter to share a buddy selfie with the Dangal star.
“Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night,” SRK captioned the photo.
In the picture, both actors are dressed in white, and Aamir, 51, is seen sporting his Thugs of Hindostan look.
SRK and Aamir attended the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, who clicked the picture of the two Khans with Bijli.