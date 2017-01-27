  • January 30, 2017
‘Sarkar 3’ shoot in Dubai

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma were in Dubai Gold Souq to film a scene from the latest ‘Sarkar’ franchise starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan

11:28 January 27, 2017
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shoot for the film Sarkar 3 at Kanz Jewels in Dubai Gold Souq in Deira on Thursday.

The scene had Shroff, who plays the villain Michael, buying a gold ring for his girlfriend at Kanz Jewels.

Earlier, John Abraham-starrer Welcome Back was also shot at the store which houses the largest ring in the world.

Sarkar 3 is the third instalment in Varma’s hit franchise Sarkar, which sees megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the title role. The film is expected to release on March 17 in India.

