‘Sarkar 3’ shoot in Dubai

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shoot for the film Sarkar 3 at Kanz Jewels in Dubai Gold Souq in Deira on Thursday.
The scene had Shroff, who plays the villain Michael, buying a gold ring for his girlfriend at Kanz Jewels.
Earlier, John Abraham-starrer Welcome Back was also shot at the store which houses the largest ring in the world.
Sarkar 3 is the third instalment in Varma’s hit franchise Sarkar, which sees megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the title role. The film is expected to release on March 17 in India.