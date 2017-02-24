Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday to, praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Currently, Bhansali is busy filming Padmavati, which was in the line of fire last month. Activists of the Karni Sena damaged some cameras and other equipment on the film’s set in January in Jaipur, as they opposed what they called was distortion of historical facts in the film regarding Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.