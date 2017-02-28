Pallavi Sharda on being an outsider in Bollywood

“When you are from the outside, the journey oscillates between sheer optimism to downright fear very often. In the midst of all of this, it was important for me to keep my head on my shoulders and remain sane and happy as a human above all,” said Sharda.

“I have, therefore, always operated on the premise that work begets work. I am very pleased with the repertoire of films I have been part of, especially coming without a support system in the industry and in India generally.” Sharda, who has appeared in Hindi films such as Besharam and Hawaizaada, feels that in the West, unlike Bollywood, the emphasis is more on content. “The biggest takeaway in working on a film like Lion is that a story and a script is paramount. In Bollywood we are often encouraged to be part of films for reasons other than the story and the craftsmanship. “It was amazing to work with a group of actors and technicians who put the film above individuality, and it shows in the product. It is a gut-wrenching story, beautifully woven for the screen by director Garth Davis,” said Sharda. It is for this reason that the Australia-born Indian prefers doing a small role in international cinema could give an actor more recognition than commercial work in Bollywood. “I agree that in international films it’s not the size or length of a role which counts, it is about being a part of a worthy project and contributing to the graph of the narrative as a whole. “I have worked in a number of international projects including Lion — and have felt just as creatively satisfied in supporting roles as well as in lead roles,” she said. More from Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan’s: Equal share for kids

