Onir documentary selected for Maryland film fest

Filmmaker Onir’s documentary Raising The Bar has been selected by the annual Maryland International Film Festival.
The documentary is about six young individuals with Down syndrome and follows their stories at the World Down Syndrome Congress in Chennai, said a press release.
“Very heartening to see our film being selected for and winning awards worldwide. A film is about celebrating diversity,” Onir said in a statement.
The documentary has been produced by Onir and Sanjay Suri’s Anticlock Film, Mitu Bhowmick – Festival Director of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and Founder, Mind Blowing Films and Cate Sayers of Emotions 21.
The Maryland International Film Festival will be held in the US from March 31 to April 2.