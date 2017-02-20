Kareena Kapoor Khan wants ‘Rangoon’ to be film of the year

The period drama also features Kapoor Khan’s former beau Shahid Kapoor and actress Kangana Ranaut. The film releases in the UAE on February 23.

“There are three stellar actors in this film. Kangana, Shahid and Saif — all are brilliant actors and there will be a competition in the film to give their best. I am expecting nothing less than the outstanding performances of the trio as currently, they are the best in the industry,” said the actress.