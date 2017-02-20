Karan Johar unveils ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ poster

In the past, Bhaskar has worked in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.

Anaarkali of Aarah tells the story of an erotic singer from Arrah in Bihar. Things take a turn for the ugly when Anaarkali has a confrontation with a powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.