Karan Johar to discuss love at event

Filmmaker Karan Johar will speak at a talk called Love Beyond Boundaries at the 16th India Today Conclave in Mumbai.
The filmmaker and TV show host has been in the news for recently becoming a father of twins through surrogacy.
The session will likely delved into his book An Unsuitable Boy, in which he opened up about his sexual orientation.
“I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won’t only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this,” he said.
The India Today Conclave, to be held on March 17-18, will also see actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the stage.
The two-day event will also feature actresses Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.
The Conclave will also touch upon racial discrimination as actor and designer Waris Ahluwalia will shed light on living in Donald Trump’s US. He will also present a short movie, Dear America.
The worldwide premieres of short films by Sudhir Mishra, Nandita Das, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Ram Madhvani will also be part of the event, where a Visual Reality film produced by Anand Gandhi and directed by Sooni Taraporewala will be screened.