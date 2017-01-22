  • January 25, 2017
    Last updated 2 minutes ago

bollywood

Kapil Sharma to venture into production with ‘Firangi’

The comedy drama will also see the comedian in a lead role

PTI
14:26 January 22, 2017

After making a foray into acting with the 2015 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, comedian Kapil Sharma is now set to venture into production with Firangi.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old star announced the news on Saturday.

“My first Bollywood movie as a producer. Firangi. Coming soon need your blessings,” he wrote.

The comedy drama will also see Sharma in a lead role.

However, the other details about the movie are still unclear.

Sharma is currently working on his TV programme The Kapil Sharma Show.

More from Bollywood