Kangana says her ‘Rangoon’ scenes were cut

Earlier, it was speculated that Ranaut’s character in the film is loosely based on an Indian actress-stuntwoman from the 1930s, Fearless Nadia.

However, in an interview, Ranaut said: “I think there is some legal hassle around that. First of all, we cannot comment on a matter when it’s already in the court, but we can assure you that [my character] is not based on any living or dead person.”