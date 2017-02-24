‘Jagga Jasoos’ is unlike anything I’ve done before

Jagga Jasoos, which also features Ranbir Kapoor, has reportedly been in the making since 2012 — and is currently slated for release on April 7 in India, but not without talk of a possible further delay. (Director Anurag Basu has cited school exams as a possible reason for a postponement.) The movie is described as a musical packed with comedy, action and adventure, written also by Basu. Reportedly shot in South Africa, Morocco, Kenya and Thailand, along with various places in India, a big part of the movie’s promotion has been the promised diversity of locales.