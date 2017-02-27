Jacqueline watching Karisma’s films to prepare for ‘Judwaa 2’

Jacqueline Fernandez is doing her research for Judwaa 2, the sequel to the 1997 comedy, where she reprises the role that Karisma Kapoor played.
“Karisma hasn’t given me any tips. But I am watching a lot of her movies. She is an extremely amazing actress,” Fernandez said.
Judwaa was directed by David Dhawan and also starred superstar Salman Khan in a double role.
Judwaa 2 will see Varun Dhawan reprising Khan’s roles, while Taapsee Pannu will be seen as Rambha.
Fernandez and Dhawan have worked together before in the Dishoom, and this is the first time they both are teaming up with Pannu.
Judwaa 2 is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is expected to release in India in September.
The actress will also be seen in Reload this year opposite Sidharth Malhotra.