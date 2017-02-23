Huma on response to ‘The Viceroy’s House’

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is making her international film debut with Gurinder Chadha’s The Viceroy’s House, is elated with the response the project is getting in London.
Qureshi is currently in London promoting The Viceroy’s House along with the rest of the cast as the film was screened at the Berlin Film festival, a press release issued here said.
“The Viceroy’s House releases in the UK on March 3 and so many fans are sending me and Gurinder posters of the film all over the tube stations in London. I am feeling so blessed and loved,” she said in a statement.
The posters of the film are up at main public tube stations and especially prominent in areas like Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street in London.
Qureshi is also enjoying the success of Jolly LLB 2, which also stars Akshay Kumar.