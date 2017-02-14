Hrithik Roshan launches ‘Veeram’ trailer on social media

Actor Hrithik Roshan launched the trailer of Kunal Kapoor’s upcoming film Veeram on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday.
Kapoor, on Tuesday morning, announced on Twitter that Roshan will be unveiling the trailer of the film which is a trilingual period drama.
Roshan shared the link of the trailer on his official Facebook and Twitter pages and called it “incredible”.
Veeram is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragic classic, Macbeth.
Sharing broad similarities with the rise and fall of Macbeth, the film, set in 13th century Kerala, spans the journey of Chandu (played by Kunal), a Kalaripayattu warrior who meets a tragic end as an outcome of betrayal.
Produced by Chandrakala Arts, Veeram has been shot in three languages — Hindi, English and Malayalam.