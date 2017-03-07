Goutam Ghose’s shoot for Majid Majidi’s film ‘almost finished’

National Award-winning filmmaker and actor Goutam Ghose has almost wrapped up shooting for Iranian director Majid Majidi’s India-set movie Beyond the Clouds.
“I have almost finished my part in Majidi’s film,” said Ghose in a telephonic interview.
Ghose, the critically acclaimed Indian film director, has previously appeared in Srijit Mukherjee’s Baishe Srabon and Chotushkone.
Currently being filmed in Mumbai, Beyond the Clouds is Majidi’s first-ever movie in India and it also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter.
Produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, the film dwells on nuanced human relationships.
A.R. Rahman will be working on the score of the project, which will mark his second association with Majidi after Mohammad: The Messenger of God.