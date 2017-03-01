Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff look fierce in ‘Sarkar 3’ poster

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Jackie Shroff look intense in the poster of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3.
The poster features lead actors Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Amit Sadh.
“Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon... Ye poster sahi hai [I do what I feel is right. This poster feels right]. Sarkar 3. It takes a lot to last three times over,” Bachchan captioned the poster.
Presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp, Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series.
The first film, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.
Sarkar 3 will see Bachchan reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar. The film is expected to release in India on April 7.