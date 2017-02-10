Akshay Kumar: Dimple Kapadia is my best friend in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was asked “Your best friend from Bollywood?” by a fan during a Q&A session on Twitter on Thursday.
Kumar, who finds Hong Kong star Jackie Chan as the “bravest stunt actor known to man”, said it would be his mother-in-law. Though he picked the Bobby star as his best friend, he did share some kind words for his Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan, calling him “Charming with a great business mind”.
He chose his favourite book as, “of course”, his wife Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones.
Talking about the most jolly moment of his life, the father of two said: “Mountain hiking with both my kids with a homemade picnic at the end of it”. In fact, his favourite holiday destination is Cape Town, where he spent some quality time with his entire family.
The Jolly LLB2 actor also expressed his love for sports.
Asked about his favourite sports, Kumar replied: “Anything with a ball... cricket, basketball... as long as it bounces, I’m happy.”
As for his latest film being one of his favourite genres, he said: “Yes, with a good script it can be very gripping!”