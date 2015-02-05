Ahsan Rahim’s directorial debut begins filming with Ali Zafar

Director Ahsan Rahim’s much-anticipated cinematic debut, Teefa in Trouble, went into production on Saturday.
The romantic comedy stars actor and singer Ali Zafar as the lead character Teefa and Maya Ali as his leading lady Anya.
In January, Zafar gave fans a sneak peek of the film script he received, revealing the official film title. Ali also revealed her lead role in the movie in February.
The feature film is being produced by Lightingale Productions. Director Rahim is critically acclaimed for his ground-breaking work across music videos and for defining a new style for advertising with his commercials.